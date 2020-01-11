The current schism in America has been described as “deplorables versus the ruling class.” Democrats and others on the the far-left behave as though they are America’s ruling class. They dismiss America’s Heartland as a “basket of deplorables.”
Members of the ruling class have an undeserved, inflated sense of their own importance; the classic example being Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. You will search in vain for Pelosi’s accomplishments. The California district she represents includes San Francisco, one of the country’s filthiest and most dangerous cities. During Pelosi’s years as San Francisco’s absentee representative the city’s problems worsened turning San Francisco into the nation’s litter box.
Nancy Pelosi’s overblown self-importance interferes with her performance as speaker. She cavalierly ignores congressional traditions and Constitutional precedents, even arrogantly declining a call from the vice president: “Tell him I’ll call him back.”
Congress persons are entitled to screen some of their calls. But calls from the president or vice president must be treated more seriously.
Gail Jarvis
Brunswick