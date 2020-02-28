Our newest U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler has it right in her TV ad. Conditions in Washington are worse than anticipated. And, after watching the Democratic presidential candidate debates, it appears that conditions have gotten worse and may be going farther down hill.
The consistent uncivil interruptions, lack of compliance to debate rules, personal nasty comments mixed with endorsements of anti-life, anti-democracy and anti-Biblical lifestyles should be enough to turn us all away from those seven individuals.
These are dangerous times with our nation widely divided as we have moved away from founding principals. It is time that we hold ourselves individually and our leaders collectively to higher standards that will reflect a nation “under God.”
Wank Davis
St. Simons Island