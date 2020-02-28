Our newest U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler has it right in her TV ad. Conditions in Washington are worse than anticipated. And, after watching the Democratic presidential candidate debates, it appears that conditions have gotten worse and may be going farther down hill.

The consistent uncivil interruptions, lack of compliance to debate rules, personal nasty comments mixed with endorsements of anti-life, anti-democracy and anti-Biblical lifestyles should be enough to turn us all away from those seven individuals.

These are dangerous times with our nation widely divided as we have moved away from founding principals. It is time that we hold ourselves individually and our leaders collectively to higher standards that will reflect a nation “under God.”

Wank Davis

St. Simons Island

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.