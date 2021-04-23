Those asking sound, rational questions concerning decisions being made and proposed by the current Democratic majority in Washington are making one fatal mistake. They are trying to use reason with a totally unreasonable, radical mindset that is hell-bent on transforming this nation. There is a form of madness sweeping this nation.
Democrats, media and the deep state endured four years of Trump turning their little kingdoms upside down and exposing them for the corrupt machine they are. With that latent hatred now coupled with almost total political control of this nation, the perfect time for radical transformation has presented itself and unity, bipartisanship and yes, sound, rational legislation, has been ushered out the back door. Lord Acton in 1887 said, “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely”.
This nation needs to grasp the magnitude of the imminent danger we are under. They intend to pack the Supreme Court, statehoods for D.C. and Puerto Rico, open the floodgates for illegal immigrants, ensure there are no safeguards to protect against corrupt voting scenarios, etc. In short, ensure that Democrats never lose another election. Throw in unfettered abortion, guns rights gutted, law enforcement vilified and you see where we are.
The editorial Thursday said we need statesmen now more that ever. The few we have in government are the proverbial lone voices crying in the wilderness. Pray for this nation. The times demand it. Our future depends on it. May God save us.
Thomas Goodrich
Brunswick