Recent letters from some St. Simons Island numbheaded readers seem puzzled about there being a crisis on our Southern border. Their flailings have me questioning my sanity.
Their blind and rabid allegiance to the party reminds me of Rosa Luxemberg of The Great War era. Sweet Rosa was an avowed communist from Poland who was unbelievably allowed to bring her filth into Germany. She repaid the privilege allowed by raving and rallying the homefolk against the war even as German soldiers were being slaughtered on the battlefields. She even involved herself in sabotaging critical needs of the army.
When the German Army returned home in 1919, Rosa got her just rewards with a bullet to the back of the head and her carcass thrown into a canal. Oh happy joyous day.
Now our version of the communist party are so committed to destroying President Trump, they will do anything including bringing us all down. Back in the day, they would have gotten the same treatment Rosa received.
Oh well, maybe the socialist wannabes, as despicable as they are, can save us. Or perhaps some better quality may surface — maybe Oprah, or Obama’s wife or even Snoop Dogg. Yes dear Democratic zealots, there is a very serious crisis on the border. Too bad you could care less. Thank God we have a President who does care.
Felton Hudson
St. Simons Island