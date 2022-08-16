Thank you to the 103 Democratic women who met for the first monthly Democratic Women’s luncheon on Tuesday. We expected 25 to 30, and you far exceeded our expectations. You came from Jekyll Island, Oak Grove Island, all over Brunswick and St. Simons island. You are strong, diverse and were a pleasure to meet. As a longtime Democrat and a recent activist, I was amazed at all the opportunities to get out the vote. Wade Herring is a formidable challenger to Buddy Carter and we look forward to him being our next member of Congress.
Pam Harness