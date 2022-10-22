You did it. After three days, we had to close registration for the October Democratic Women’s luncheon because women of the Golden Isles want to get together and make a difference. Our speaker, Rep. Anne Allen Westbrook of Savannah, was impressive. She has integrity, ability and is dedicated to make a change. We can be very proud of our Georgia Democratic candidates. Please vote now during early voting and get others to vote.
There will be a Democratic Women’s luncheon each month and we look forward to November’s lunch on Nov. 10, 12:30 p.m. at Halyard’s. Invitations will be sent out soon for our victory celebration.