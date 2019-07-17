This new subterfuge by the radical left is a dangerous allure to conflate two antipodal concepts of government, and to make them seem totally compatible with each other. If you believe this oxymoron, then you’ll passively accept the radical left’s new ploy to seduce millennials and minorities for votes with the promises of “free everything!”

Is it really possible for a radical socialist to be elected president? Was it possible for three anti-Semites to be elected to the United States congress” wearing hijabs and being sworn in with their right hands on the Quran?

Free everything is a very hypnotic, alluring and seductive delusion. Moreover, it totally undermines the concepts of self-reliance, hard work, freedom, as well as every concept in the Bill of Rights and Declaration of Independence.

Freedom and independence are not free commodities that are allocated by a socialist government. They are the highest aspirations and ideals that are fought for and won by a country devoted to the unity, independence and liberty of its citizens.

Socialism is a disease like rabies: It is totally invasive and, once established, ultimately kills the host. It can never be cured, only prevented.

Do we want to go over the radical socialist cliff like blind lemmings or do we want to eradicate this social disease that is spreading throughout America?

But, in the meantime, Democratic socialists and illegal aliens “Ask not what you can do for America, ask what America can do for you.”

Martin J. Carey

St. Simons Island

