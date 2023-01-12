The first item is a big concern! Our paper keeps getting thinner. I want to die with a copy of a family-owned newspaper in my lap, like my mom did. Syndicated medias lose their souls. I will do anything within my power to help the Leavys hang in there, except deliver it. I would do that but I can’t drive at night.

Item two: Referencing Jerry Dagen’s letter to the editor of Jan. 7. I left the Democratic Party when they stopped letting the representatives vote the will of the constituency and started allowing only party line votes. I would like to hear a valid reason to rejoin. I am an independent now. The recent brouhaha among the Republicans over the House speaker job gives me some hope that they are not yet a total political tyranny, such as my old party appears to have become.

More from this section

New downtown cafe opening Friday

New downtown cafe opening Friday

The Bubbling Cauldron in downtown Brunswick is opening a little later than anticipated, but the new opening date is much more on-brand — Friday the 13th.

Former ICE, FLETC official sentenced to 4 years in prison

Former ICE, FLETC official sentenced to 4 years in prison

A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official who worked at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at Glynco will spend the next four years in prison and the six years following on probation after pleading guilty Friday to charges related to a Feb. 4, 2022, domestic violenc…