The first item is a big concern! Our paper keeps getting thinner. I want to die with a copy of a family-owned newspaper in my lap, like my mom did. Syndicated medias lose their souls. I will do anything within my power to help the Leavys hang in there, except deliver it. I would do that but I can’t drive at night.
Item two: Referencing Jerry Dagen’s letter to the editor of Jan. 7. I left the Democratic Party when they stopped letting the representatives vote the will of the constituency and started allowing only party line votes. I would like to hear a valid reason to rejoin. I am an independent now. The recent brouhaha among the Republicans over the House speaker job gives me some hope that they are not yet a total political tyranny, such as my old party appears to have become.