It is disappointing to see some of our elected representatives oppose offshore windmills. The effect on the view of our horizon would be minimal since they would be well offshore. The data about windmills bird mortality is totally wrong. The best estimate is that windmills kill 300 to 500 thousand birds per year — not an insignificant number for sure, but well under others that contribute much more to bird mortality such as buildings/windows (676 million), vehicles (214 million), power lines (32 million) and the big one feral cats (1.3 to 4 billion). Probably the most danger to birds is loss of habitat.
Our representatives have a duty to get their facts straight before quoting statistics to the media. In addition they have a responsibility to protect our environment by supporting better ways to produce energy than burning coal or gas.
Jon Stevenson
Jekyll Island