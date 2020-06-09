As a result of recent events, some cities are planning to defund the police force and instead spend the money on social programs. In an ideal culture this might sound great but in the real world, where some individuals are just plain evil, this isn’t such a great idea. These people exist in every city and if there isn’t a police force, the citizenry will no longer have a deterrent to stop them.
To envision what it might be like without a police force they should think of the movie “Escape from New York.” It was gated off and used as an American version of Devil’s Island. The hero, “Snake Plissken” was dropped inside the city to rescue the president of the U.S. Their society had broken down to whoever was the biggest and meanest gang leader controlled the city, and the residents lived in fear. That is what I suspect these cities will look like in the near future. Who will handle homicides, drug crimes, suicides, assaults, etc. Will the sociologist try to talk them into giving up there criminal ways?
How will these lawless cities get their revenue? Most of the people and businesses that pay taxes would flee to safer cities. Revenue from tourist trade would all but disappear. Who would protect the tourists? No organization would want to have a convention or trade show in these cities. A city without a police force is a city only the criminal element would want to live in.
Brian Blue
St. Simons Island