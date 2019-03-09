Tony Baker in a recent Letter to the Editor quoted the dictionary definition of socialism. It was described as the government owning capital and the means of production. This is far too narrow a definition.
Milton Friedman recognized this as follows: “Socialism, in the traditional sense, meant government ownership and operation of the means of production. Outside of North Korea and a couple of other spots, no one in the world today would define socialism that way. That will never come back.”
When government centrally plans the economy and imposes control over business that severely limits the operation of a free market economy that constitutes socialism.
Also, when government power amounts to confiscation of wealth and property, that reduces our economic freedom.
George Griffith
St. Simons Island