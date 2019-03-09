Tony Baker in a recent Letter to the Editor quoted the dictionary definition of socialism. It was described as the government owning capital and the means of production. This is far too narrow a definition.

Milton Friedman recognized this as follows: “Socialism, in the traditional sense, meant government ownership and operation of the means of production. Outside of North Korea and a couple of other spots, no one in the world today would define socialism that way. That will never come back.”

When government centrally plans the economy and imposes control over business that severely limits the operation of a free market economy that constitutes socialism.

Also, when government power amounts to confiscation of wealth and property, that reduces our economic freedom.

George Griffith

St. Simons Island

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.