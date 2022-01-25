Well, folks here we go again. The brand-New district attorney for the island of Manhattan, N.Y., has come out and told all of his assistant attorneys that he will not allow those who commit serious crimes any jail time. In other words, you have to kill someone before he will take the case where he will ask for jail time.
So, if a mom and pop store gets robbed at gunpoint and the robber is found and arrested, he or she will not get any jail time. Can you even think about you or me looking down the barrel of a gun? His feeling is, as long as no one got hurt, it’s OK. I would love to see him and his wife getting out of their car and looking down a gun barrel. Would he feel the same way or poop in his pants?
Of course, this is a heavy Democrat state and Manhattan is a rich White area. These are the same people who put him in office, so I am guessing that criminals will just jump over to Manhattan and try their luck with whatever crime that they want to do. Let’s see how long those rich White folks who put this guy in office put up with the new crimes that are going to happen, not if they happen. It will happen. Sad world that we live in where everyone wants to be the good guy. Oh well, lock and load.
Art Guzman
Brunswick