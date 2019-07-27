I have been asked by several to make some more comments to The Brunswick News.
Well here goes. It seems like decency and morality is taking a backseat in all areas today.
Just take a look at the aggressive driving everywhere and the blatant disregard for the laws concerning distracted driving. I see grown and responsible men and women everyday abusing the cellphones and texting while driving laws. I consider those people as sorry as any other criminal, but there they are your friends and neighbors.
Preachers can’t talk about it from the pulpit because the offering goes down and our churches need money to survive. Decency and morality can’t be discussed anymore because it always seems to hurt someones feelings. You say you don’t know what that means? Well you know but just don’t care.
Take the daddy who rides around on a loud four-wheeler with three small children with no protection and he has a mouth full of tobacco juice, Muslim whiskers and baseball cap turned backwards. He is jeopardizing the lives of the children, harassing the neighbors and breaking all kind of laws while police are looking the other way. Come on, tell me you don’t know what is decent and moral. It’s everywhere.
Oh well, get mad at me for pointing this out. God Bless America.
Bob Tatum
Brookman