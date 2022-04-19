Here I am again on decency and morality. Donald Disney and Alexander Nelson motivated me today.
When Mr. Disney referred to Biden as “Basement Joe” that said a lot. We all know that Biden has caused all the trouble that we now face in the world and intends to go further. Killing fossil fuels is a starter.
Mr. Nelson mentions pedestrians and fellow drivers. Some people go to church now and they never hear a preacher talk about decent and moral rules that we should live by. That’s where decency and morality should start.
Our new police chief of GCPD doesn’t know anything about the people of Glynn County, he only knows the county commissioners that hired him. He doesn’t do anything about fast drivers and other drivers. He should try to talk with individuals and not town hall meetings where you are limited and watched closely. Our commission is a “puppet government.”
Schools are not allowed to talk about decency and morality for fear that they might step on someone’s toes and hurt their feelings.
If someone in “leadership” doesn’t lay down some rules and enforce them in Glynn County, then it will just get worse and you know it.
Bob Tatum
Brookman