There are more and more mean drivers on our roads. Cops are hesitant to write tickets if no one is hurt. The officer has to go to court on his own time. Why can’t they just stop a lot of these idiots and tell them what the rules of the road are and just be nice and kind and let them go and try to do better? I have witnessed several officers who don’t even know the rules themselves.
Yes, I said just pull them over to be nice and friendly. I always speak to an officer but none of them ever speak back. Why can’t we all be friendly? Officers are usually friendly off duty, is someone telling them that being nice and friendly while on duty is not allowed?