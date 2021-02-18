During the last year or so, I have become quite a fan of David Yarborough’s column in your Saturday paper. It is always uplifting and very biblically sound.
I have never heard Reverend Yarborough preach due to the fact that I live in Darien and pastor a church here, but I’m sure his messages are just as interesting as his columns.
I want to encourage your readers to see what David has to say each week, especially if they need to be encouraged. His insights into almost any subject are worth the few moments it takes to read. His unique analysis is usually very informative. “And that’s the word.”
Lee Brandt
Darien