Some interesting statistics concerning federal income tax, showing its progressive nature:
• The average income tax rate in 2020 was 13.6%. The top 1% of taxpayers paid a 25.99% average rate, more than eight times higher than the 3.1% average rate paid by the bottom half of taxpayers.
• The income share of the top 1% rose from 20.1% in 2019 to 22.2% in 2020, and its share of federal income taxes paid rose from 38.8% to 42.3%
• The top 50% of all taxpayers paid 97.7% of all federal individual income taxes, while the bottom 50% paid the remaining 2.3%.
So, do you still want to increase taxes on the rich? For the record, I’m not in the top 1% (or even close).