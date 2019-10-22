I was surprised, and also saddened, to learn that the Waycross Journal Herald will no longer be published in Waycross.
Sometimes, we do not appreciate the things we have until they are gone.
I was a happy, little girl growing up in Waycross and reading the daily newspaper was one of the highlights of the day. I still remember sitting on the front porch waiting for the afternoon paper.
Now, it is really nice having my paper waiting for me.
However, even at the age of 92 years old, reading the daily newspaper is still one of the highlights of my day. Every morning, after thanking our Father for the gift of another day, I get my cup of coffee with my Brunswick News and settle down for a special time of reading.
Thanks to all of you who are a part of the Brunswick News. I appreciate the service you give to all of us who live in our lovely Golden Isles.
Gilda Bonnett
Brunswick