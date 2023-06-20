In response to the June 16 article “City leaders seek to end violence”: First off, our law enforcement are doing their best job with what they have. Now what is the district attorney’s office doing? Are they seeking to clear their court dockets as fast as possible by cutting deals with the defendants’ lawyers?
I don’t know what the DA’s office is doing, but with serious crimes the DA’s office shouldn’t be cutting any deals and push for the maximum prison or jail sentences. If the courts are worried about the money, how about worrying about the loss of lives and damage that these criminals are causing in our city and county? We can’t just let serious criminals get a free ride with probation and short prison or jail sentences. If they do the crime, let them do the time. Keep their bonds as high as the law allows and keep them off of our streets. Brunswick was a very nice, peaceful place to bring up a family. A place to walk around or go downtown for an evening out. Nowadays it’s too dangerous to even think about doing that.