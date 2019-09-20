In 2016, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) implemented the 3 p rule, a rule intended to improve competitive balance in classifications 2A, 3A, and 4A. This rule targeted enrollment from out of district. Seven private and city schools initially moved up in classification.
During the three years prior to the implementation of the 3 percent rule — 2013-2015 — five private schools won 52 state titles. These five schools, 4 percent of all schools in 3A and 4A, won 32 percent of state titles.
During the three years after the implementation of the 3 percent rule — 2016-2018 — seven private schools won 53 state titles. These seven schools, 6 percent of all schools in 3A and 4A, won 33 percent of state titles.
The three years prior to the 3 percent rule, 3A/4A Buford won 10 state titles. The three years following implementation of the 3 percent rule, 5A Buford won 15 state titles.
GHSA’s current proposal replaces the 3 percent rule with a 2.0 multiplier. This multiplier will double count any student outside a school’s enrollment district. A school will not move up more than one classification.
The current proposal will move 3A and 4A private schools down in classification, then back up. GHSA’s objective is not competitive balance, it’s to move a few more schools up in classification. Private schools will continue to dominate in 3A and 4A.
Alan Henderson
Watkinsville