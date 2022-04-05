Since their first day in office, Basement Joe & Cackling Kamala started the destruction of the United States of America. I can not understand what drives them.
For Joe, I think he just wanted to cancel President Trump. Like his daddy Obama, he grabbed his pen and started writing executive orders. No matter where the chips fell, he just started chopping. No more border. No more police. No more justice. No matter who was or was not qualified, put a woman of color in office. I have no problem with that, as long as they have the bonafides.
Nothing that happened since then was his doing. It is the previous administration’s doing. It’s President Trump’s fault. It’s because of Putin. Stop American fossil fuel production, not everyone else’s. We were energy independent. Buying oil and gas from someone else does not cause climate change. No matter what it cost, we buy it from anybody, even Russia, rather than allowing America to produce energy! We can not let Americans supply energy resources!
Let Iran make nuclear weapons, but buy their oil! Let North Korea test ballistic missile technology.
Forget national security, let everyone flood across the southern border. Let sex offenders run wild! Where does it stop?
Donald Disney
St. Simons Island