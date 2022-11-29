Cumberland Island National Seashore was established in 1972 “…for public outdoor recreation use and enjoyment … to preserve related scenic, scientific and historical values.”
The law further states that “the Seashore shall be permanently preserved in its primitive state, and no development of the project or plan for the convenience of visitors shall be undertaken which would be incompatible with the preservation of the unique flora and fauna or the physiographic conditions now prevailing.”
Cumberland Island National Seashore is the only one of 10 seashores that includes this very specific language and its wilderness was established in 1982.
The National Park Service recently released its proposed Visitor Use Management Plan for comment. Unfortunately, the plan does not align with the purpose and intent of the seashore, and it will fundamentally change everything about the Cumberland Island experience.
Its nearly 300-page plan recommends adding an on-island retail store, boat rentals and boat tours; adding additional infrastructure, including septic and power systems; and more than doubling the number of daily visitors, with no maximum number established; and more.
There are lots of spaces for the public to connect with the outdoors and find every amenity one could desire; there aren’t a lot of places like Cumberland Island.
I hope the public realizes what is at stake. Our children and grandchildren will deserve, and need, respite from our increasingly fast-paced, technologically-dependent, commercialized society. If we don’t exhibit restraint now to ensure that places like it remain undeveloped now — none will remain in the future.