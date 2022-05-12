Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the four-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.
In response to my letter to the editor published May 5, 2022, regarding state House candidates‘ lack of factual information regarding classroom teaching of critical race theory (CRT), Mr. Kirkwood Callahan, without documentation, observed that ”the obvious effect of these materials was to encourage resentment against White classmates.”
I think we need to have a higher opinion of our own children. They are born without bias and with immense curiosity about the world. Why would we deprive them, White or Black, of the truth about their history? It was often heroic, but not always perfect, and at times really ugly.
In the 2007 decision in Community Schools v. Seattle School District, Chief Justice John Roberts concluded: “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.” But during oral arguments, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said: “It’s very hard for me to see how you can have a racial objective but a nonracial means to get there.”
Mr. Callahan, you are entitled to your view, but if you expect them to be regarded as fact, please present some documented examples supporting your view.
Audrey Gibbons
Brunswick