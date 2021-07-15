Our Civil War revealed that nothing is so viciously defended as an unconfessed sin, yet a people’s uncompensated suffering will be atoned for, either by reparation or by blood.
Racism is belief that race is the fundamental determinant of human traits and capacities, and that racial differences produce inherent superiority in a particular race. Racism has shaped the American character.
Critical Race Theory is a lens for viewing history, a lens that quite rightly does not filter-out slavery, genocide, and sadism from the American story, but does, interestingly, establish my “Whiteness” as original sin from which I can find no redemption, proving that any theory becomes idolatry the moment one answer is found for everything. That said, CRT is not racist: it does not assert the superiority of any race, but merely chronicles the oppression of one race by another. It is a demonstrable historical narrative for America, to flesh out the distorted one so long given.
The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution are aspirational documents, but were the articulated dreams of White men, ratified by those for whom Black lives did not matter, except as livestock. As such, their hypocrisies have been the daily degrading experience of millions. Like the constricting monarchical tyranny that gave it birth, American democracy, by failing, becomes a constricting rather than a liberating force. And so we are now in the birth pangs of yet another age and saga. Surely some revelation is at hand. Something not imagined. Sometimes I tremble.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island