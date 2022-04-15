Does Governor Kemp, who signed Senate Bill 319 into law Tuesday, really believe that only “law-abiding Georgians can protect themselves without having to have permission from their state government” are the ones who are happy about this new law? I’m sure all those unlawful abiding Georgians are thrilled with not having to have permits to carry a gun with which to wreak havoc. Honestly, Governor Kemp I think you need to get your head out of the sand or wherever it is and do things that make sense and protect us all. Quit pandering for votes!
Helen O’Donoghue
St. Simons Island