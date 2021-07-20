Is anyone else shocked at the scenes coming out of South Africa this week? Perhaps a more cynical person could see some similarities with Minneapolis and Portland, a society wilding while their politicians fiddle.
Unlike America, South Africa has no disciplined security forces, leaving millions on their own. Thanks to inept/corrupt politicians, many Blue cities no longer have adequate police forces to control their epidemics of violence or to quell future insurrections.
With decades of failed inner city schooling, millions of young people are denied the educational tools to legally participate in America’s economy. Corrupted by a drug culture and economy, many inner city neighborhoods are armed gang turfdoms, defended by gun carrying teenagers.
Our do-gooders have decided the best answer to city violence is less policing, lenient prosecutions, reduced incarnations and decriminalization of everything short of murder. Many states have reclassified shoplifting, leaving shops vulnerable to massive waves of organized shoplifting, resulting in store closures and reduced operating hours.
The Feds have invaded Chicago to supplement its understaffed and demoralized police department. It remains to be seen if the Feds in Chicago will be any more welcomed than were the Feds in Portland. For the last year we have downplayed city violence, like it was a passing phenomena. Destroyed businesses, absent tourism, and fleeing citizens portend a doubling down with crises in both city budgets and crime.
I can only guess at the “summer’s end game,” but the hope that weakened police forces can do the job, may be “whistling passed the graveyard.”
Pete Richmond
St. Simons Island