The recent kudos directed to Rep. Buddy Carter couldn’t be more misinformed and dangerously misleading.

A letter heaped praise on Carter for his assistance in securing federal support for expanding Fort Frederica.

Whatever the merits of that endeavor, surely informed, intelligent readers are compelled to evaluate Carter’s performance using far broader, more revealing standards.

For instance, despite Carter being a member of Congress’s House Committee on the Climate Crisis — with access to an abundance of information explaining the overwhelming conclusions of climate scientists about greenhouse gases released by the combustion of fossil-fuels – he continues stating doubts about scientific findings that humans are the primary cause of the disastrous overheating of Earth’s climate.

Carter’s support for the fossil-fuel industry with his denials and misdirection — spreading fabricated skepticism about climate-change — will cause increasing harm for coastal Georgians, including rising sea-level, flooding, public health threats, and damage to vital marine fishery habitats — among many other destructive impacts.

Additionally, as most will recall, Carter notoriously betrayed Georgians by repeatedly voting in favor of offshore filling, defying a resolution passed by the General Assembly.

Furthermore, consider Carter’s unconditional support of Trump’s proposal to drill and harvest timber in federal Alaskan wilderness, some of the nation’s most justifiably prized and safeguarded conservation areas.

By these more inclusive performance measures, Rep. Carter clearly demonstrates greater allegiance to reckless corporate opportunists than to his constituents.

Instead of praising Carter, informed citizens and voters should be rebuking him for failing to serve the interests of Georgia’s first district.

David Kyler

Center for a Sustainable Coast

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.