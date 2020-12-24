It’s widely predicted that after recovering from the trauma of COVID-19, the reality we encounter will be different — not just a return to the past. This is because coping with the pandemic has altered preferences, while COVID-19 has exposed profoundly challenging problems.
To begin, we must honor facts about public policies and their consequences. Much of America’s partisan rhetoric and socially destructive antagonism is based on false distinctions that have far less substance than robotically asserted. Conservatives condemn liberals for espousing “socialism” while failing to acknowledge blatant violations of capitalist doctrine in their own positions.
Market interferences such as tariffs and billions lavished annually on federal subsidies benefiting select industries are prime examples. Instead of propagating divisive ideological prejudices, leaders must responsibly engage in public discourse that elucidates policy options and their significance for the vast majority of citizens.
A principle conspicuously related to these consequences is fairness, how laws and expenditures affect all citizens and taxpayers. That the ultra-rich have become even wealthier during the pandemic as millions of Americans have suffered financial losses is not a fact unique to the idiosyncrasies of COVID-19. Wealth has become increasingly concentrated for several decades as a direct result of public policies that favor a few at the expense of the many.
If we hope to advance the nation’s potential, economic and environmental consequences of governmental actions must be objectively reviewed to redress their distributional effects. To ensure that coherent public interest is served, political choices must be rigorously explored and clarified.
David Kyler
Center for a Sustainable Coast