Georgia legislators have 40 days to tackle some of the toughest issues of our generation. This is not enough time to adequately study all the bills they consider, which puts those who work for our state agencies, like the Coastal Resources Division (CRD), in a powerful position. CRD professionals are employed to protect our public resources from exploitation by private interests, and they should serve as important resources that our legislators can count on to bring the general public’s interest to the table.
Unfortunately, the cards are stacked against the public’s interest. It is understood widely that CRD works with applicants seeking to impact public resources — applicants like Sea Island Company. That’s not the problem. The problem is that agency officials often only work with applicants and commonly stonewall other stakeholders. Without a demonstrated commitment to receiving broad stakeholder input from all who benefit from the public resources, policy outcomes will result in a legislative process, code of laws, and projects that benefit only private applicants to the detriment of the public’s interest.
Conservationists representing public resources have been lobbying for years at the State Capitol, advocating for responsible and reasonable improvements to the Shore Protection Act. Every year we have been shut out by state agency leaders who lobby with proponents of bad bills that would give special treatment to private interests.
It is time for CRD leadership to stop pandering to private interests and protect, rather than parse out, coastal Georgia’s natural resources.
Megan Desrosiers
Brunswick