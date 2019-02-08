While I agree with much of what Bill Crane says in his column Tuesday, Feb. 5, I do take exception of his references to what the Catholic Church teaches.
First, Christ, as the only Son of God is God Himself and therefore is perfect. Period. To believe otherwise would be considered unchristian.
Second, I agree with you that the Pope is a man; he is not now, nor has he ever been elevated to any position as any sort of deity.
Mr. Crane states that he was born into and baptized in the Catholic Church. I suggest he becomes involved in the Church and/or at least looks into what the teachings really are.
Rick Caauwe
Brunswick