The headline read: “Health district offering incentives to get COVID vaccines.”
And what is the incentive? A $100 Visa gift card.
This ploy by the local health district is sick and insults the conscious mind. This type of scheme shows what little value government places on human life. A $100 gift card, give me a break.
The COVID jab is not safe, is not effective and it does harm. Doubt me? Go check out the CDC’s own website called VAERS; it shows tens of thousands of deaths and almost 1.5 million injuries due to this poisonous vaccine our government has forced on Americans. Their actions speak louder than their words.
Or check with a family member, friend or neighbor who received the COVID vaccine and still came down with COVID or an adverse reaction or an obituary.
The medical profession and local health district should be teaching and preaching the value of preventive steps to strengthen immunity such as eating well-balanced meals/snacks, exercise, sunshine, weight loss and elimination of bad habits such as smoking.
Try the God-given route to health which is natural vitamins and supplements to combat cold, flu or virus.
These ailments by the way cannot be prevented or cured by a shot in the arm. This is a continuation of one big lie health care professionals have duped folks to believe in for over 2 years.
Get to your local health food store now.
Final word: Do not comply.
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island
