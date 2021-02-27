I have been politically involved going back to the Truman days. I have seriously thought about what I am about to say.

I have never heard about anything quite like the COVID-19 relief bill that is currently being shoved down the throats of the American people.

It is incoherent, but it appears that it’s intent is to deliver payoffs to failed political entities with a lot of blatant intended fraud and just a tad for those truly injured by the lockdown.

The amount in itself is enough to trigger a massive devaluation of our dollar and cause runaway inflation. It gives a whole new meaning to the acronym COVID. I think it now means “ Corrupt Officials Victimizing Individuals Daily.”

Every American should get a synopsis from their Congress person and try and read it.

What in the world are our representatives thinking about? Or do they even represent us anymore?

Bob Hilton

Brunswick

More from this section

+2
Rain slows Kings Way roundabout construction

Rain slows Kings Way roundabout construction

Several consecutive days of rain earlier this month may have caused slight delays in construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Kings Way and Frederica Road on St. Simons Island, but not enough to push the expected completion schedule back.

The benefits of microblading

The benefits of microblading

When you have tried every pencil, powder, gel and stencil at the makeup counter and your brows are still not to your liking, microblading may be your next solution. Microblading has grown steadily in popularity over the past couple of years, but it has been around for decades. Microblading i…

Cutting set to resume on Golden Ray

Cutting set to resume on Golden Ray

After replacing a few lengthy sections of cutting chain and entirely revamping the rigging in the colossal VB 10,000 crane vessel, cutting on the shipwrecked Golden Ray could resume as early as Thursday, according to Unified Command.