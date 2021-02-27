I have been politically involved going back to the Truman days. I have seriously thought about what I am about to say.
I have never heard about anything quite like the COVID-19 relief bill that is currently being shoved down the throats of the American people.
It is incoherent, but it appears that it’s intent is to deliver payoffs to failed political entities with a lot of blatant intended fraud and just a tad for those truly injured by the lockdown.
The amount in itself is enough to trigger a massive devaluation of our dollar and cause runaway inflation. It gives a whole new meaning to the acronym COVID. I think it now means “ Corrupt Officials Victimizing Individuals Daily.”
Every American should get a synopsis from their Congress person and try and read it.
What in the world are our representatives thinking about? Or do they even represent us anymore?
Bob Hilton
Brunswick