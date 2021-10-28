A southern version of Edmund Burke — all that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good folks to do nothing.
Sadly this country has evolved into an autocratic republic. We elect people to office, but the instant they are sworn in, they tell us “Thanks for your vote, now get out of my way.” And the judicial system exists only to make sure we get the message. Quick — name one activity that you do all day long that is not regulated by some form of government.
If you speak up at the school board meeting you are a domestic terrorist. They may send the FBI after you to end the threat of an engaged citizen. At most governmental meetings you can’t even speak, or you may get five minutes if you are lucky.
And you darn sure better not mention God.
But the politicians can take your money under the threat of law, and vote to give one another $1 million of your money to spend on their government however they want.
Like contracting for and managing the building of a road because a church wants it done, and the politicians never had the first public hearing to inform the people.
The Georgia Constitution, Article I, Section II, Paragraph VII says “No money shall ever be taken from the public treasury, directly or indirectly, in aid of any church.”
And the court ignores the Constitution and supports the politicians and the wayward church. Sit down.
Jeff Kilgore
Brunswick