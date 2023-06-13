In the recent Sackett v. EPA decision, by a 5-4 vote the U.S. Supreme Court weakened protection of U.S. waters under the 1972 Clean Water Act (CWA).

The crux of this ruling is restricting CWA authority over wetlands to only those that are continuously connected to waterbodies — such as lakes, oceans and rivers — by surface waters. But since there are countless interconnections between wetlands and waterbodies that are intermittent, such as during periodic rainstorms and tidal movement, experts estimate that this decision will eliminate CWA protections over millions of acres of wetlands.

Pinova to temporarily resume operations this week

The public won’t likely be able to see it, but parts of the Pinova wood resin plant in Brunswick will be operating this week as the company continues to work toward reopening following a massive fire in April.

Girl Scout troop achieves Bronze Award

A Girl Scout troop earned their Bronze Award on May 31 after creating a lending library stand at Home2 Suites by Hilton on Jekyll Island. These six girls, fourth- to fifth- graders, aim to build a better community by developing problem-solving projects.

Dunbar Creek Bridge on BATS agenda

A meeting of the Brunswick Area Transportation Study (BATS) on Monday will include funding for a new Dunbar Creek Bridge on St. Simons Island and transportation improvement programs.