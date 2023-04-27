Commissioners — your explanations as to why you moved the public comment period to the end of your meetings in the April 15 paper are insulting to the intelligence of county residents. It’s very obvious that you don’t want to hear from your constituents and this is a way to minimize feedback even more.
Speaking from experience, even the way it was designed last year, when the public comment period was at the beginning of your meetings, it was quite clear you weren’t interested in hearing from us. We had to call the Monday of the week of a meeting to try to be one of only three speakers allotted five minutes each — and could only do so four times a year. After speaking for five minutes, there was no engagement from the commissioners — not even a simple acknowledgment or “thanks for your comments.”