Glynn County’s Fourth of July fireworks are too darn loud! My dog — and I’m sure many other island dogs — suffered grievously until they were over. I’m half-deaf and the noise was still overwhelming. I could feel it in my old bones!
The booms and bangs and blasts sounded like the bombing of St. Simons, not a joyous Independence Day celebration.
I do live within half a mile of the fireworks staging area on the pier, but friends who live in Brockington said the noise was stunning even there, several miles away.
Next year, could we please have the delightful sparkles without the overwhelming noise? i know it’s possible, because two of my neighbors staged lovely fireworks displays on July 3, accompanied by sound at acceptable volume.
My dog and I would appreciate it.
Jingle Davis
St. Simons Island