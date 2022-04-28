The SPLOST tax passed in 1985 to fund capital projects. The Glynn County BOC has historically mismanaged SPLOST revenue. SPLOST 4, passed in 2001, and SPLOST 5, passed in 2005, are both still open according to the county website. Unfortunately, it has not occurred to the state lawmakers to put a time limit on how long a county can keep your money. They are supposed to refund SPLOST excess proceeds, but you never know when you might need some pickleball courts.
SPLOST 2016 is six years old and the county is just starting the largest project on the list. And the BOC promised that version would restore our confidence. Fundamentally, you must have a reliable revenue stream to consider a SPLOST. At this time, Russia is capable of starting WWIII any day now. Real inflation is in double digits and at a 50-year high, with gasoline threatening $6 a gallon. Most economic experts predict a deep recession late this year. No responsible business owner would commit to a $130 million, five-year spending plan in this environment.
Yet our BOC is obsessed with doing just that. Are they tone deaf? Do they understand that more than 15,000 people in Glynn County live below poverty, and that one penny means a weekly grocery bill is paid to build roundabouts on St. Simons Island? Or to fund another million-dollar slush fund for a commissioner? The county is awash in cash. Maybe we should wait until next year.
Jeff Kilgore
Brunswick