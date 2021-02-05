Thank you to our Glynn County commissioners for the common sense decisions you are making in conducting the business of the county. The separation of planning and design from a lengthy cost and budgeting, funding, execution of contracts, cost management, project management, construction and completion, will certainly save taxpayers millions.
The concept of shorter time frames for SPLOST to complete defined projects will also keep costs down. Projects that are deferred or delayed almost always make them susceptible to cost overruns. Utilization of an in-house project manager to oversee capital projects is a past due need of the county.
Thanks for running the business of the county like a business.
Ken Leppard
Brunswick