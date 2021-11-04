On Nov. 4, the board of commissioners will consider the abandonment of an alley on East Beach which contains healthy live oaks providing a large canopy. The applicant intends to remove the trees and build a pool for a vacation rental property.
Abandonment is discretionary — the county ordinance provides that abandonment should be denied when the property has “substantial useful purpose” to the county. These live oaks are a public resource just like man-made infrastructure, providing stormwater management, soil stabilization, light and noise buffer, and aesthetics that attract residents and visitors.
As evidence of the value of mature trees, consider the results of a Convention and Visitors Bureau survey reported at a recent joint planning commission meeting. Asked what attracts visitors, two of the top five answers are “scenery” and “vastness of nature and trees.” Asked to identify areas of improvement, one of the top five is “protect open spaces.” When asked “would you recommend the Golden Isles?” in the previous survey, the answer was 77% yes. This year it is only 67% yes — a 10 percentage point drop.
What happened? Our history and beaches are unchanged, our variety of activities, restaurants and lodging are better than ever. However, development has continued unchecked, and our tree canopy is diminishing. This abandonment will convey a public resource to private ownership, and that resource will then be destroyed. The county has a vested interest in preserving the live oaks in the alley for the many benefits they provide. This abandonment should be denied.
Miriam Lancaster
St. Simons Island