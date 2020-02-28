There seems to be some confusion regarding exactly who will be responsible for any financial difficulties that might face the Community Center for the Arts. Will it be CCGA, the University System of Georgia, the Glynn County Board of Education, Glynn County taxpayers, voluntary supporters of this project or some other entity?
In any event, I propose that the Glynn County Board of Commissioners issues a resolution that in no way will the Glynn County government be responsible for any financial support of the Community Center for the Arts. This is a board of education project; specifically, $20,000,000 in engineering and construction costs. Additional expenses, such as maintenance and operations, must not be the responsibility of Glynn County.
Dick Wiederhorn
St Simons Island