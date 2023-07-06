A recent front page story about proposed additional improvements to the East Beach bathhouse and parking lot captured my attention when I saw the report was presented by Scott McQuade, head of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau. Huh? It seems to me the more interested parties here are St. Simons Island residents, not visitors. Then, after a few days, I notice a plea for volunteer help to clean up the pier and East Beach following the influx of holiday visitors. I’m not so naive as to think that residents always clean up after themselves but surely I am also not the only one to see the correlation here. If you build it, they will come, with more trash than we can manage through normal maintenance.

By the way, I think the recent improvements to East Beach parking are great and the restrooms could use improvements, but let’s exercise some better cost/benefit judgment here.

