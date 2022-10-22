A reminder to anyone in Glynn County on May 22, 2013, a celebratory tradition can quickly become a forever tragedy. My precious 18-year-old son died the day he should have graduated from Glynn Academy. Instead of his red graduation gown, he wore a body bag. He spent the night in a morgue in Savannah waiting for an autopsy. The cause of death — alcohol poisoning. He was placed on his side in the hall of a “senior house” on East Beach. His heart slowed and his organs shut down. Not everyone vomits.
Take the “senior house” scenario and move it on the beach. Is that college student napping or slowly dying? How is underage drinking verified when an ID isn’t on beach attire? If that student’s last ride across the causeway is in the back of an EMS vehicle, county Commissioner Neal’s non-invasive party atmosphere will not benefit or comfort a grieving family.