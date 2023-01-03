Your editorial “Public safety issues won’t go away in 2023” is very true. It is especially true of Glynn County and its board of commissioners. It is true that salary has a lot to do with the retention of personnel in the fire and law enforcement professions. As someone who spent over 25 years in the fire service, I can tell you that, with very little chance of working one’s way up, is a great consideration.
One of the jobs of a chief is to inspire people under him or her to aspire to the chief’s job. They should enable their subordinates to aspire to higher goals through education, support and opportunities. To not do so is to let the entire team down. Make no mistake, public safety is a team effort. For the coach to not prepare his or her team to aspire, and hopefully achieve, greatness is a disservice to the team and to the people that they serve. For the county commissioners to go outside of the respective departments to hire a new chief, coach, is a slap in the face of employees who have worked for years with the departments and desire advancement. I personally know several individuals who went to public safety positions of leadership in other locales, and that is a sad situation.