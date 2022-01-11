I wonder how many Glynn County residents know that the “humane dog tethering ordinance” passed in 2020 allows a dog to be tied to a tree 24/7, 365 days a year for its entire life?
I’m guessing most didn’t realize that, but knowing it now I’m hoping everyone is as outraged as I am. This law is anything but humane and it needs to be changed.
The law allows dogs to be tied to a stationary object on a tether that doesn’t have to be any longer than six feet in length.
Can you imagine living your life with the ability to walk just six feet in any given direction — and that assumes of course that the tether hasn’t become tangled on the object it’s tied to — until you take your last breath? And within that radius you must also go to the bathroom, eat all of your meals and sleep.
And you will also be tied out there in all weather conditions because the law doesn’t say you need to be taken off the tether for any reason whatsoever. Extremely cruel, inhumane and heartless.
This policy of allowing dogs to be tethered to a stationary object has been banned in both California and Texas — the entire states — which covers about 70 million people. Glynn County has just over 85,000 residents and I know we can do better than allowing such a savage practice. Stand up for what’s right and let the county commissioners know you want this law changed — email them at commissioners@glynncounty-ga.gov.
Stephanie Schafer
St. Simons Island