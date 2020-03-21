With the virus already wreaking havoc amongst most of us, we must remain diligent to continue doing our part to keep the spread to a minimum.
After the hurricane in 2017, no one was allowed back across the causeway without proof of residence. There were health and safety concerns for everyone to consider. Why didn’t our officials think to implement a similar plan regarding spring break?
You would have had to be blind not to see the masses of spring breakers on our beaches, among other places. You allowed all of those young people to come and to bring the spread with them. Why was it money vs. safety?
We who live here did not appreciate your blatant lack of concern. We want to know why we didn’t matter? Why we didn’t come first?
Kit Marshall
St. Simons Island