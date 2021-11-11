The Glynn County Commissioners and Public Works Department need to take a drive down the Old Jesup Road. Yes, it is in Glynn County. Just be really careful, the sides have many holes as there has been no maintenance for an exceedingly long time.

The intersection at Crispen is extremely dangerous with gaping holes. When the road has been patched, it usually washes out with the first rain.

Maybe, some funds could be found to do some work on this long neglected, heavily traveled road.

F.J. Roberson

Brunswick

