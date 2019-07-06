I’m writing in response to an article entitled “Sand Saga” on the debate and concern about beach erosion affecting the Golden Isles.

Thank you for publishing such an article and bringing to light the seriousness of the issue, not just for the environment but also our tourist economy here. It is my hope that readers take note of the subject and encourage the people of Glynn County to explore popular beach restoration options. As mentioned, 85 percent of our tourists come for the beach access, so, therefore, it is in the community’s best interests for bringing revenue into the area to consider our options.

Consider such plans including beach renourishment, like that of Tybee Island. This should also shed light on the issue of global warming and how we can do our part to help as much as we can on this, to reverse the effects. Thank you for your time and efforts.

Donnie Berry

Brunswick

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.