I’m writing in response to an article entitled “Sand Saga” on the debate and concern about beach erosion affecting the Golden Isles.
Thank you for publishing such an article and bringing to light the seriousness of the issue, not just for the environment but also our tourist economy here. It is my hope that readers take note of the subject and encourage the people of Glynn County to explore popular beach restoration options. As mentioned, 85 percent of our tourists come for the beach access, so, therefore, it is in the community’s best interests for bringing revenue into the area to consider our options.
Consider such plans including beach renourishment, like that of Tybee Island. This should also shed light on the issue of global warming and how we can do our part to help as much as we can on this, to reverse the effects. Thank you for your time and efforts.
Donnie Berry
Brunswick