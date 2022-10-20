Many of us look forward to watching new Glynn County Manager William Fallon and new Police Chief Jacques Battiste handle Georgia-Florida weekend. Will they choose to enforce state law regarding underage drinking, alcohol possession and public intoxication? Or will they succumb to local business interests and look the other way?
It’s long past time for Glynn County to draw a line in the sand by insisting on the rule of law at this event. Anything less enables and encourages the youth of our community to applaud and mimic this reckless behavior. Our local high schoolers are watching. Many of them will pull on a Bulldog t-shirt and participate in the spectacle.