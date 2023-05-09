Glynn County should learn from the recent Orange Crush debacle on Tybee Island. Twenty-five thousand-plus young people filled the streets and beaches inviting comparisons to our own Georgia-Florida weekend. Only it was much larger and more violent. Tybee authorities called it a “public safety crisis” and are taking aggressive action to control future events. Unless we get control of frat beach, we will soon be hosting events like Orange Crush. Here is a two-step plan to flip Georgia-Florida weekend into a positive event for our community:
One, encourage the chamber of commerce, the CVB, and Glynn County Commission to form a new plan to attract adult alumni to St. Simons for Georgia-Florida weekend. Have a golf tournament, charity gala, concert, art festival, celebrity flag football game with former Bulldog players, etc. A strategic rebranding geared toward mature adults would be welcomed by the business community. Give them a budget from lodging tax revenue to kick-start the plan.