After a recent visit to the Glynn County Veterans Memorial Park, this may offer a solution on how to honor all of the veterans who have bravely defended our country. Why not create a walk of fame, similar to the Starling Street entrance of our local hospital, with bricks including the names of past and current veterans along with their branch of service?
For example, “Hugh K. Tollison, U.S. Army Air Corps” and “James, John and Ernie Tuten, U.S. Marine Corps.” This would provide an opportunity for all civilians to honor family members and friends who proudly served our nation while not demeaning the names of the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice who are, and certainly should be, the primary focus of the park. The county could sell the bricks (installed by a very capable Public Works Department) with all proceeds to benefit any one of a plethora of disabled veterans charities.